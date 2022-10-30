NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Tennessee and Ohio State tied at No. 2; sets up Vols' 1-2 showdown with top-ranked Georgia.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us; we had to go get Kendell.”
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. Police are mum; get updates here.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating former President Trump.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.