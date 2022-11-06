NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Georgia a near-unanimous No. 1; losses drop Alabama to No. 10 and Clemson to No. 12.
POLL ALERT: Georgia a near-unanimous No. 1; losses drop Alabama to No. 10 and Clemson to No. 12
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some slithery, slimy sneak stole a snake. And it's a very dangerous snake.
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.
The Children's Museum said the man who wore a Hitler costume, drawing condemnation and national attention, has cognitive disabilities and believed he was mocking Hitler.
Are you ready for winter? Get a sense of what to expect on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Grocery chain Aldi is introducing a “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” to offer holiday favorites and essentials at pre-pandemic prices amid high inflation.
Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps”. Get more trending news here.
Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
A Brooklyn bakery worker, accidentally trapped inside a walk-in freezer, was found dead by colleagues arriving for work, police in New York said.
Things to know today: Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2B; Israel holding 5th election in 4 years; World Series rained out; today's weather and birthdays.
Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack has been acquitted of federal charges. He was accused of using access to Trump to secretly promote a Gulf nation's interests.