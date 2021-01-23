Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate

“I was actually able to breathe in hope and possibility,” she said. “But we recognize the fact that the fight is ongoing -- the courts and many of our state legislatures are going to be very difficult for us.”

While not enough data exists yet to show whether abortions have increased or decreased during the pandemic, there’s some evidence that more women induced their own abortions, using abortion pills they were able to purchase or receive by mail from a foreign source. It’s become increasingly easy for women to circumvent the U.S. law requiring the pill to be dispensed by a health care professional.

Abigail Aiken, a professor of public affairs at the University of Texas, said the online abortion pill provider Aid Access received a surge of requests early in the pandemic, when some states cited the outbreak as a reason to limit abortion access at clinics.

Requests nearly doubled in Texas, which had the most severe pandemic-related restrictions on clinics, said Aiken, whose research was published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Elisa Wells, co-director of another online organization called Plan C, estimates that tens of thousands of American women annually are now seeking abortion pills for self-managed abortions – based on the number of clicks on Plan C’s website that lists overseas pharmacies offering to ship the pills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.