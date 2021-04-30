Police watchdog says officer's actions were dangerous

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. A message seeking comment from Tietjen was not immediately returned.

The sargeant was initially placed on administrative leave, but he was back at work as of Friday, according to Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud.

Now that the OPA has completed its report on the case, it will forward recommended disciplinary action to the chief, and he will meet with the officer and make a decision on punishment, Michaud said.

The video from the incident shows the SUV accelerating onto the sidewalk as people scramble to get out of the way and one man jumped through the bushes to avoid being hit.

A bystander approached the SUV with his video running and told the driver that he saw him almost hit a “bunch of people.” The driver responded “did you see the guy who ran that I was trying to catch?”

After giving his badge number, the driver said the people he was chasing were “running like cockroaches.” He said he used to love Seattle but now it's “pretty (expletive) dirty.”