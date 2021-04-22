Police video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Police video shows a Louisiana officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed 67-year-old man sitting in a patrol car's back seat and then saying, “Scream again."

Officer Nolan Dehon III was arrested on charges of malfeasance in office and aggravated battery, Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks told news agencies earlier this month. He faces a May 5 termination hearing before the Port Allen City Council, local media reported.

The video starts with the arrest of Izell Richardson Jr. of Port Allen, timestamped shortly before 3 a.m. March 27.

Richardson’s sister had called police because someone was breaking in through a window, news agencies reported. Richardson said it was his house, and he’d lost his key.

“This is my house. ... I pay for everything here. She don’t run nothing,” the video shows him telling officers while they cuff his hands behind his back.

When told to get into the police car, he initially says he's got a bad back and can't get in but ultimately sits down. Officers tell him to scoot over. After a while he yells, “Help! Help!”

One voice says, “Stop that screaming.” Another says, “Scream again. Go ahead.”