Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1

Garrett Knajdek said his sister, Deona M. Knajdek, of Minneapolis, was the protester who was killed, the Star Tribune reported. She was to have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, he said.

"She was using her car as a street blockade, and another vehicle struck her vehicle and her vehicle struck her," said the 29-year-old brother, who learned the details from police and his mother.

He said his sister had 11- and 13-year-old daughters, and was actively involved in issues surrounding justice.

"She constantly (was) sacrificing herself for everyone around her," he said, "no matter the cost, obviously."

The driver and those who were injured have not been identified.

Police said the driver's motive was not immediately known. A statement from police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the use of drugs or alcohol by the driver may be a contributing factor in the crash.

Police said besides the woman who died, three other protesters had been injured. The extent of their injuries was not released.