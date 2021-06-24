Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident

One complaint alleges seven drivers involved in the so-called “Trump Train” violated an 1871 federal law often called the “Ku Klux Klan Act,” originally designed to stop political violence against Black people. The lawsuits accuses the group of participating in a “pre-planned vehicular assault” against the Biden-Harris caravan while driving through the college town of San Marcos. The Ku Klux Klan Act has also been cited in some injury lawsuits following the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, advocates said Thursday.

Timothy Holloway, who drove the Biden bus, said during the press conference that about 20 minutes after leaving San Antonio, he noticed some Trump-marked vehicles began to follow him and others tried to slow him down. He said he tried to focus on driving but that he feared for his life, especially when local law enforcement was called but didn’t respond.

“I wasn’t around for the civil rights era, but what happened in Texas felt like something that could have happened back then,” said Holloway, who is Black.

Another complaint was filed against San Marcos law enforcement and public safety officials and staff, who “turned a blind eye to the attack, despite pleas for help.”