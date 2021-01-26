Police: Terrorism didn't motivate fatal Portland car attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing one and injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized and was expected to be booked into jail afterward, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. Police didn't give the man's condition or say why he is in a hospital.

He's accused of hitting an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV, then trying to run away. But neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and took him into custody. The woman later died.

“Detectives did not find evidence that this was an act of terrorism. Detectives did not find bias indicators, nor do they believe this is politically motivated,” police said. “Detectives say that the driver’s actions did show intent to hit and injure people.”

Police received a call Monday afternoon that a driver had hit a pedestrian, police spokesman Derek Carmon said.