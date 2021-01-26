Police: Terrorism didn't motivate fatal Oregon car attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing a 77-year-old woman and injuring nine other people, police said Tuesday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized and was expected to be booked into jail afterward, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. Police didn't give the man's condition or say why he is in a hospital.

He's accused of striking the woman, who was dragged a short distance beneath the wheels of a small SUV, and then continuing to drive, hitting other people and vehicles. After the driver fled on foot, neighbors surrounded him until police arrived.

The woman, who died at a hospital, was identified as Jean Gerich of Portland, police said. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined she died of blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide, according to police.