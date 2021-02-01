Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at Wisconsin mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Four people have been arrested and a teenage suspect is on the run following a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at a mall in northern Wisconsin, police said.

Dezman Ellis, 17, is considered a suspect in the gunfire that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, police Officer Travis Waas said. The victims were specifically targeted, police said, and Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died in the shooting, police said in a statement. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Officers received information Monday morning that Ellis’ vehicle was parked at a duplex in Oshkosh, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) south of Grand Chute. Officers found the car at the duplex and four people inside the residence became who “physically combative” were arrested, Waas said in a news release.

The group included a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman. Police said they do not know how or if the four are connected to Ellis.