Police: Teen brothers in Texas fatally beat stepfather accused of sexually abusing child

Two Texas brothers were arrested Sunday for allegedly beating their stepfather to death because they believed he was sexually abusing an underage family member, Pharr police said.

Alejandro and Christian Trevino, along with their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, all 18, were charged in connection with the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police said they found Quintanilla's body, which was badly beaten, in a McAllen field on Jan. 20.

Pharr Police Chief Juan Gonzalez, speaking at a press conference posted on YouTube, said an underage girl related to Alejandro and Christian Trevino made an outcry earlier that day that Quintanilla had touched her inappropriately at an RV park.

Gonzalez said the brothers became enraged when they learned about the accusations of sexual abuse and confronted their stepfather at their home.

"A physical fight ensued between the three, and the victim, Quintanilla, left the location on foot," Gonzalez said.

Police believe that Christian Trevino chased Quintanilla to a nearby apartment complex, where a second assault occurred involving the three suspects, the chief said. Melendez is accused of driving Alejandro Trevino to the second assault in a red Dodge Charger.

Police said the three suspects then left Quintanilla, changed vehicles to a white Ford F-150 and drove back, where they found Quintanilla walking alone and injured. The three then assaulted Quintanilla a third time, using brass knuckles and causing severe head trauma.

Police believe Quintanilla was placed in the bed of the truck and dropped in a field near the intersection of McColl and Walen roads. Police believe Quintanilla was alive at that time.

Christian Trevino and Melendez, who are accused of delivering the fatal blows, were charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Alejandro Trevino was charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Gonzalez said this case is complex with "a lot of moving parts," including multiple scenes and jurisdictions. He did not provide details on how investigators developed their theory of the case.

