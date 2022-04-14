 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Teen arrested in England in threat calls to Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A teenager in England has been arrested in connection with threats of violence against schools and businesses in a Phoenix suburb, police said Thursday.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the person who made the calls April 8 and April 11 claimed he had a gun and was going to “shoot up" or was en route to particular schools.

Other threatening calls were made to a school district office and several businesses, a police statement said.

With help from federal Homeland Security Investigation and that agency's counterpart in London, a teenager was identified and arrested Tuesday near Manchester, police said.

The teen also is accused of possessing indecent images of children and distributing them across the internet, the statement said. “He will remain in the United Kingdom and go through the justice system there."

The teen's name was not released, and Officer Aaron Bolin, a Scottsdale police spokesperson, said the United Kingman's privacy laws bar disclosure of the teen's age, specific charges he faces or whether he was being prosecuted as an adult.

