Police: Suspected Baltimore gang leader dead after standoff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A suspected Baltimore gang leader died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday afternoon in an Atlanta suburb, police said.

Shots were fired at U.S. marshals and police as they tried to arrest Gary Creek at a Sandy Springs apartment complex, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Frank Lempka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Federal officials requested an arrest warrant Friday when Creek, 39, failed to surrender after he was named in a racketeering indictment.

He and 14 other members or associates of the Triple-C gang were indicted in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted killings and the operation of street-level drug distribution “shops” in Baltimore, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland announced Thursday.

Creek was the last one not in custody as of Friday.