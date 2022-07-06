HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police: Suspect in mass shooting at July 4 parade fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and contemplated shooting there.
Police: Suspect in mass shooting at July 4 parade fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and contemplated shooting there
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area. Police say a white male likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.
