COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: Suspect, 22, used 'long rifle' and immediately began shooting when he entered gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Police: Suspect, 22, used 'long rifle' and immediately began shooting when he entered gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House. He may have to stave off a long list of potential challengers. Watch live and get updates here.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, but a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Brittney Griner begins her sentence, Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sales, Pelosi's decision, and more top news
WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, and Pelosi goes into detail about her decision. Here's some of today's top news.