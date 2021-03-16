Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery

One man ran from the car, but he was taken into custody a few blocks away, the statement said. Police said another suspect in the area was also taken into custody after officers chased him on foot.

News outlets reported that the university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which has student housing. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday, less than an hour later. The university said that the shooting did not happen on campus property.

Boise State University is one of Idaho's three public universities, with nearly 20,000 full- and part-time students. It's campus is in downtown Boise, surrounded by neighborhoods and local businesses, and it's known to sports fans for its blue football turf.

The university said in a statement that counseling services are available for students and staffers affected by the shooting.

“The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0