Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — One person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, police said.

The family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.

“What we do know is the incident started in DeKalb County, and some family members from that incident showed up outside Grady emergency room,” Hampton told reporters at the scene, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There was a dispute and that then escalated to gunfire.”

The scene was quickly contained and there was never a threat of an active shooter, Hampton said. Police said they believe they are looking for three shooters.

Police did not immediately identify any suspects but Hampton said investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.

