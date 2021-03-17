Police seek motive in Georgia attack on mainly Asian women

When asked whether somebody could have sexual encounters at the businesses, Bottoms did not answer, saying she did not want “to get into victim blaming, victim shaming here." She said police have not been to the parlors in her city beyond a minor potential theft.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it was too early to tell if the attack was racially motivated — “but the indicators right now are it may not be." Neither he nor Baker clarified their statements, and Baker did not return a text message seeking more details.

Cherokee County authorities say Long was charged Wednesday with four counts of murder and one count of assault.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such assaults in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.