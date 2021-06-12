Police seek 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14 people

This photo provided by Austin Police Department shows Chief Chacon providing an update on overnight shootings in Austin, Texas, early Saturday, June 12, 2021. Chacon says gunfire erupted in a busy entertainment district downtown early Saturday injuring several.
Blood stains remain on 6th Street after an early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Some abandoned bikes are parked on the streets after a early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
People walk down 6th Street on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Caution tape remains on a door handle of Chupacabra Cantina after an early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Road block barriers sit on the sidewalk on 6th Street after an early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Some abandoned bikes are parked on the streets after a early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
A group of people waits outside of Dell Seton Medical Center waiting for news about victims after a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas earlier, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Austin Fire Department Division Chief Thayer Smith stands inside a fire station in downtown Austin after an interview discussing the involvement of AFD in helping out after a shooting early Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Mike Kelly stands outside of Dell Seton Medical Center waiting for news about a friend, who is in critical condition after a early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
Bloody footprints stain 6th Street after an early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching for two people suspected in a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street early Saturday in which 14 people were wounded, including two critically.
Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic occurred at around 1:30 a.m. and that investigators believe it started as a dispute between two parties. He said police are searching for two male suspects, but he declined to disclose details such as whether both fired shots, saying the investigation was ongoing and the department was working to take them into custody.
"Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we're still sorting out all of the victims to see what their involvement is in this case,” Chacon said.
The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that's home to the University of Texas.
One witness, Matt Perlstein, told KXAN-TV that he was waiting with a friend to enter a bar when the shooting began.
“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then gunfire erupted. “We just heard like ... a bunch of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time.”