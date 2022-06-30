Police say they shot suspect outside northern Virginia mall

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say an officer shot a suspect outside a shopping mall Thursday.

Fairfax County Police said on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that their preliminary investigation indicates officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

A police spokesman, 2nd Lt. James Curry, said no officers were injured, according to the preliminary investigation.

No further details were immediately available. The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon and helicopter footage showed a large police presence in a mall parking lot.

Thursday's shooting comes less than two weeks after a shooting at another Fairfax County mall, Tysons Corner Center. No one was injured by bullets in that shooting, but three people were hurt while fleeing the mall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0