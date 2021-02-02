Police say person with gun taken into custody after 6 people, including 5 children, killed in Oklahoma

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Former President Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial.
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
An Ohio family, kicked out of a youth basketball league after the mom refused to wear her mask over her nose, wants the decision reversed.
- Updated
“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.
Here's what's making their nationwide debuts on menus everywhere:
- Updated
A group of 10 Republican senators on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to throw his support behind their own Covid-19 relief package framework.
President Biden is warning of a steep and growing "cost of inaction" on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. A look at the plan, where it stands and what's next.
President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders. Updates on Biden's latest moves.
"I've been in postal for 35 years, I've never seen what I'm seeing."
- Updated
The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the potential for violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election.