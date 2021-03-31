Police: Remains found in rural Iowa are missing girl, 10

Police have not made any arrests related to the girl's disappearance but have labeled Dinkins, 47, a person of interest.

Dinkins, who was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17, was charged days after Breasia's disappearance with violating sex offender registry requirements by failing to update his address, and having contact with minors. He's awaiting trial on those charges. But a judge in December ruled that the allegations amounted to violations of the terms of his parole and ordered him to remain incarcerated for now.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about Dinkins’ whereabouts on July 9-10 to come forward, and have publicized photos of a maroon Chevy Impala and other vehicles associated with him.

Investigators searched for Breasia in rural Clinton County last July, citing “newly developed information,” but that search was called off days later, when Sikorski said police determined their time would be better spent following other leads.

Sikorski said he knows the community is anxious to see the perpetrator face justice in Breasia's death. He called the discovery of her body tragic but a “big step” forward for the investigation and urged the public to have patience.