The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not say exactly what drove the shooter to open fire Monday morning at The Covenant School before being killed by police. But he provided chilling examples of the shooter’s elaborate planning for the bloodshed, including a manifesto and other writings that police are going over. The victims include three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.
More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday.
President Joe Biden will visit an expanding North Carolina semiconductor manufacturer as he launches an extended effort to spotlight the impact legislation passed earlier in his administration is having on the U.S. economy. The Democratic president also will seek to contrast his vision with that of Republicans. Biden’s visit Tuesday to Wolfspeed Inc. follows the Durham-based company's announcement last September to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Chatham County. Months earlier, Biden won passage of a $280 billion legislative package known as the CHIPS Act, which is intended to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and scientific research.
Israel’s political factions opposed to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are setting up negotiating teams after he called for dialogue and paused his controversial judicial overhaul plan that had set off unprecedented mass street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis. But compromise appears elusive as the standoff remained the same on Tuesday: a dispute over the fundamental issue of what kind of country Israel should be. Positions only appear to have hardened in past days. Netanyahu said he wanted “to avoid civil war” and would seek a compromise with political opponents. He spoke after tens of thousands of people demonstrated outside the parliament building in Jerusalem.
The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments has returned to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment. David Pecker, who as the former chief executive of the parent company of the National Enquirer became a pivotal figure in the payoff saga, was seen leaving the building where the grand jury meets. He had been spotted weeks earlier at the same building, suggesting that his testimony could be key as prosecutors continue to push toward criminal charges of the ex-president.
House Republicans plan to deliver a subpoena to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for classified cables related to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul said Monday that he will be issuing the first subpoena as chairman. The Texas Republican said he had spoken with Blinken earlier and was notified the agency would not be turning over a so-called dissent cable. According to press reports, the July 2021 communication was written by diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul shortly before the August 2021 withdrawal and warned Blinken about the potential fall of Kabul via a special “dissent channel."
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Tuesday in Ghana from a monument, called Black Star Gate, that commemorates the nation's independence from colonialism. The speech is a highlight of her second full day in Ghana, part of a weeklong trip that will include visits to Tanzania and Zambia. In prepared remarks for the speech, Harris says, “Together, we will address the challenges we face, and the opportunities ahead." After her speech, Harris is scheduled to tour a seaside fort, the Cape Coast Castle, where enslaved Africans were loaded onto ships bound for the Americas.
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety. There were no injuries or fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere. Several hundred people live in that town about 60 miles southwest of Fargo. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Four cars carrying liquid asphalt and two filled with ethylene glycol spilled part of their loads. But there are no waterways near where the derailment happened and the chemicals were contained at the site. Cummings said the railroad believes a broken rail caused the derailment.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call a series of experts and read depositions from her two teenage children as the trial over her 2016 Utah ski collision with a Utah man enters its sixth day. The actor's defense attorneys are expected on Tuesday to continue arguing that the retired optometrist suing her crashed into Paltrow and that his injuries are less severe than he claims. They have less than three days to make their case to the eight-member jury that will decide on Terry Sanderson's lawsuit. He claims Paltrow's reckless skiing left him with lasting injuries and is asking more than $300,000 in damages.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 18 points and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to take control in the second quarter, outlasting second-seeded Maryland 86-75 on Monday night to reach its third straight Final Four.
TODAY IN HISTORY
