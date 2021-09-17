Police: Prison guard beat banker, used racial slur over mask

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard was arrested this week on suspicion of beating a Wells Fargo branch manager and calling him a racial slur after being asked to wear a mask inside the bank, police said.

James Allen Jones, Jr., 50, was arrested at his job at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday following a 10-day investigation into the Sept. 3 attack. Police said Jones, who is white, made racist comments to the Hispanic victim.

It’s not known whether Jones has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. A call to a phone number listed for him went unanswered.

The bank manager told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that a customer became upset when he asked the man to put on a mask, as required by local health orders, called him a racist slur and caused a commotion in the lobby. Later that evening, the manager said the man showed up in the parking lot in the central California city of Grover Beach and fought with him. The man fled before police arrived.

It's one of several instances of violence or threats that have been reported nationwide by workers trying to enforce COVID-19 restrictions at businesses, schools and elsewhere.