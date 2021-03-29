Police: Oklahoma jail worker beaten, stabbed by inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Detention Center employee who was taken hostage over the weekend was beaten and stabbed by inmates during the ordeal, police said Monday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released additional details about the incident Saturday in which two officers shot and killed an inmate who was seen holding a makeshift weapon to the employee's throat. The employee, whose name wasn't released, was transported to an area hospital “with injuries incurred from being beaten and stabbed by inmates while being held," police said in a narrative about the incident.

Police identified the inmate shot and killed as 35-year-old Curtis Montrell Williams. Jail records show Williams was being held on multiple felony charges, including first-degree rape, possession of contraband in a penal institution, possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony and assault and battery on jail personnel.

Police also identified the officers who shot the inmate as Lt. Coy Gilbert, a 23-year veteran, and Officer Kevin Kuhlman, who has five years of service.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.