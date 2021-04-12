Police: 1 dead, officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting

State Rep. Sam McKenzie, who represents the district and went to the school, said in a statement, “I am at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community," urging the community to “reclaim the sanctity of our beloved neighborhood."

“This is the fourth unnecessary shooting involving the Austin East community this year and we must make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur,” McKenzie aid.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was sending agents to the school.

Gov. Bill Lee mentioned the shooting at a news conference but said he had little information.

“I just wanted to make reference to that and ask, for those who are watching, online or otherwise, to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state," he said.