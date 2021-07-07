Police officer fatally shot in ambush near federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana police officer was fatally shot Wednesday when he was ambushed near FBI offices in Terre Haute, according to federal officials.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department identified the officer as 30-year veteran Detective Greg Ferency. Ferency had been a federal task force officer since 2010, the FBI said in a statement.

“An FBI agent shot and wounded the suspect who is currently in custody receiving medical attention at a local hospital,” the FBI said in a statement late Wednesday that also indicated Ferency was "ambushed” at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency.

The shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division, according to authorities.

“The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” The FBI said in the statement. ”The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

The shooting of Ferency occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse, according to authorities.