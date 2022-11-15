 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Gatson, 29, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

While Bello said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, he did not provide details.

Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said in a statement that he wanted to express his department's “collective sorrow and grief.” Wood said his agency would cooperate with the Rochester department and the state attorney general's office in the investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar 2022: FIFA has called on all teams to 'focus on football'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News