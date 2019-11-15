CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say no one is danger at a Florida high school and a “code red” alert has been lifted after a lockdown prompted by a report of a possible intruder.
Police say Coral Springs High School security initially reported spotting someone near the campus fence. Authorities say officers found that person, a juvenile determined to be a student.
The lockdown came amid lingering national jitters after the latest U.S. school shooting left two students dead Thursday at a Santa Clarita, California high school.
Also Thursday, students rallied in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, demanding lawmaker action on gun control. Those taking part included one survivor of a Parkland, Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people last year. Coral Springs police, nearby, were among the first responders then.
Coral Springs High has about 2,900 students.
