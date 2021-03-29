Police: 'No idea' why man shot 5 people before killing self

Homicide detectives found the bodies of Green's parents in their garage when they went to their home to notify them of their son's death, according to Davis.

Davis said Green had "no criminal contacts with police" before the shootings.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said that there were “more questions than answers” about a “horrific and sickening event which changed the lives of many people.”

“For now, we know that four innocent people lost their lives and one person sustained serious injuries," she said.

Hyatt said police have spoken to a relative of Green but she didn't elaborate.

“When we are able to definitively have facts and information, we will relay that. We just want to make sure that we are putting out accurate information,” the chief said.

Green's parents lived in an unincorporated part of Baltimore County called Baldwin. Daniel Brennaman, 73, a neighbor who lives two doors down from the couple's home, said he noticed a police cruiser and saw a photographer out in front of the house while walking his dog on Sunday evening.

“A storm blew through here, and I thought it was a car accident around the corner,” he said. “I haven’t heard a thing.”