Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two children were found dead Saturday morning in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and said she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, police said.

Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma," Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.

The mother who flagged down a Tempe officer about 7 a.m. near a police station has been detained, and detectives are interviewing her, Carbajal said. No identities have been released.

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated, and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time, and there was no apparent reason to call child welfare authorities.

“It didn’t seem like there was an immediate threat to the children,” he said. “Parents, couples, argue and they have disagreements, and they have issues that come up” that often don't require that type of intervention.