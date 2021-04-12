Police: Memphis rapper, 23 others arrested in Miss. shooting

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee rapper was among a caravan of at least two dozen people who were arrested in connection to a highway shooting in Mississippi, authorities said.

Big Boogie, whose real name is John Lotts, was taken into custody Thursday along with 20 others who were with the Memphis-based rapper on their way to a performance in Biloxi, news outlets reported.

Senatobia police said they were alerted to a shooting on Interstate 55 near Coldwater around 12:45 p.m. One person was wounded and authorities learned that multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting, police said.

Police coordinated a “take down” and met the caravan as it exited on Highway 6 in Batesville, where witnesses said police swarmed the area.

“It was something out of a movie,” Edith Aaron told WMC-TV. “Lights were everywhere. It was like the 4th of July. It may have been 50 cars already there.”

During the investigation, police found a gun and drugs inside the victim's vehicle, which led to three additional arrests. One of the passengers was a convicted felon, police said.