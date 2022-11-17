 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building on Thursday and asked to speak the political section, authorities said, then handed over his weapons and waited for emergency personnel when he was denied entry.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the Times' building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon after getting a 911 call about a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, building security told them the man had the two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

