Police: Man fatally shot supervisor, wounded ex-coworker

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — A truck driver about to lose his job over a dispute about pay and property fatally shot his supervisor and wounded a former co-worker at another company in suburban Chicago before he took his own life as officers were closing in on him, police said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Burr Ridge Police Deputy Chief Marc Loftus said Jeremy Spicer, 31, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, had worked at Winners Freight for about a week when he entered the office on Tuesday afternoon and shot his boss, Nicola Misovic, 30.

Misovic was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Loftus said that Spicer then left the building and went to another company where he was previously employed, Force Logistics, and shot a 31-year-old woman he had once worked with there. The woman whose name was not released was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery for a leg wound, police said.

Spicer then went to a third company where he once worked, but left after he was told the owner he had asked to see was not there, Loftus said.

He then walked about a mile to another business, and was asked to leave after he spent about 20 minutes in a restroom, according to authorities. Someone in that building called the police. The first officer to arrive saw Spicer sitting outside and took cover after noticing Spicer's handgun. A short time later he heard Spicer shoot himself, Loftus said.

Police declined to talk about a motive but Loftus said that Spicer had just delivered one load for the company, got into a disagreement over a second load and was told he would be let go from his job.

