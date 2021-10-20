Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting at a home in a southeastern Wisconsin city, and police said Wednesday they believe the shooter is among the dead.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday and all that could be heard was unintelligible screaming, officials said. Once dispatchers determined the address in Kenosha, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, officers rushed to the scene and discovered the bodies.

One survivor was air-lifted from the scene and the other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

“This appears to be domestic-related incident and we believe the person responsible for the shooting is one of the deceased persons located within the house,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Police said a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were injured, while an 18-year-old woman and and a 17-year-old male were killed. The suspected shooter, also found dead, was a 24-year-old man, officials said.

“As a community, we are shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “This year we have had 12 homicides and two-thirds of the cases have been results of domestic violence. The current hardships people are facing – including the pandemic – seems to have escalated conflict in some households. If you know of someone in crisis, please consider sharing community resources to find them the help they need.”

Residents of the typically quiet neighborhood near Lake Michigan said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene late Tuesday. Joyce Johnson said she was outside when she heard the blaring of sirens from police speeding toward the area.

“We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever,” she told the Kenosha News. “That’s why it’s so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here.”

Tuesday’s shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County involving multiple fatalities. On April 18, a gunman opened fire at Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha, leaving three men dead and three wounded. Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings.

