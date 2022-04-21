 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Man bites, stabs K9 dog in California

  • 0

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police. The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and recovering at home with its handler.

Officers were initially called to an elderly victim's home Wednesday afternoon on a report of a burglary, the police department said in a Facebook post. The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.

Officers found the man, 44, running around inside the first victim's home. They tried and failed to get him to come outside.

When police and the K9 dog went inside the house, the dog “contacted” the man; authorities did not provide further information about what occurred during the contact.

People are also reading…

The man then allegedly bit the dog in the face and stabbed the animal on its left side with a knife, police said.

The man was treated at the hospital for unspecified injuries. It was not clear if the injuries were related to the dog or the alleged drug use. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog and obstructing or resisting a public officer. He also faces a parole violation, online jail records show.

The city of Fairfield is nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News