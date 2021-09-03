Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding

In Philadelphia, crews worked seven large pumps to drain the flooded expressway, with officials giving no estimate on when the heavily trafficked interstate would fully reopen. An inch-thick layer of muck was left behind in the portions that were drying out.

Leaders in some states pledged to examine whether anything could be done to prevent a catastrophe like this from happening again.

New Jersey and New York have both spent billions of dollars improving flood defenses after Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, but much of that work was focused primarily on protecting communities from seawater, not rain.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday the region needs to turn its attention to storm systems unprepared to handle a future of more frequent flash flooding because of climate change.

“One thing I want to make clear: We’re not treating this as if it’s not going to happen again for 500 years,” she said.

Ida came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday tied as the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, then moved north. Forecasters had warned of hazardous flooding, but the ferocity of the storm caught the nation’s most densely populated metropolitan corridor by surprise.

