Police look for gunman who killed homeless man's dog

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a homeless man's dog in front of him.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety posted a photo of the suspect and his vehicle on the department's Facebook page.

The department says the gunman walked up to the homeless man near a store on Sunday afternoon and fatally shot the dog, named “DJ."

The Charlotte Observer reports that investigators haven't determined a motive for the shooting.

