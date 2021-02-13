 Skip to main content
Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer
Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer

  • Updated
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer was struck and killed early Saturday morning by a man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, police said.

The officer was blocking the scene of an accident on a freeway when the driver hit him while traveling at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.

The officer had been standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, police said. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died.

The officer wasn't immediately identified.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody. He and a female passenger were not injured. Their names weren't released. The passenger was being questioned.

Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed the officer's death in a tweet.

“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia tweeted. “Godspeed my brother.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

