 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Injuries when vehicle crashed into NC restaturant

  • 0

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A vehicle crashed into an eastern North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, injuring several customers, police said.

The Wilson Police Department said the single-vehicle accident occurred at a Hardee's restaurant about 9:45 a.m. The extent of the customers' injuries wasn't immediately released.

The department said in a news release that its traffic patrol unit was investigating what happened. The road outside the restaurant was reopened to traffic later Sunday.

Wilson, with a population of 48,000, is located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer-involved shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News