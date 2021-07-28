Police: Indianapolis FedEx shooter not racially motivated

“It was an extremely small percentage ... but there were some mainly German military and Nazi things, but there was no indication that there was any animosity towards the Sikh community, or any other group for that matter,” Keenan said.

Members of the Indianapolis Sikh community pressed local and federal law enforcement for months for an investigation into the shooter's motive, emphasizing concern that Hole chose a place known for hiring people of color, specifically a Punjabi Sikh-majority.

Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur said that while “it's impossible" to know Hole's thinking, she was disappointed police did not release additional details about how they ruled out bias as a possible motive.

“It is important to recognize that bias can be a factor in addition to these other issues," Kaur said in a statement Wednesday. "Though law enforcement has said this investigation is over, for all the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, the Sikh community, and anyone else impacted by hate violence, these questions will remain forever.”

Police said Hole entered the FedEx building shortly before 11 p.m. and spoke with security, then returned to his vehicle in the parking lot to retrieve the two guns used in the shooting.