Police: Indiana woman shot husband, used axe to remove legs

After police arrested Allen in LaPorte, a city about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Michigan border in northwestern Indiana, she confessed to shooting her husband following a physical altercation and told officers “he beats me,” the charges allege.

Officers later found her husband’s partially dismembered body inside a tote in their apartment.

“She then admitted she had to cut Randy’s legs off because she wasn’t able to fit him inside the tote,” and had used an axe to remove the limbs, police said in court documents.

Her two teenage children told officers that they did not see any physical altercation on the day Randy Allen died. They said the day before he was killed, he was helping them do homework on a computer when he found a website their mother had visited, court documents state.

After he confronted Thessalonica Allen about the website when she got home, they argued and the children heard a loud bang, documents state. The children said they then saw Randy Allen on a bedroom floor and he asked them to call 911, but their mother ordered them not to do it and sent them to their room.