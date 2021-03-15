Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

The shooting victims were identified Monday by the Marion County Coroner’s office as Anthony Johnson, 35, and Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.

McCartt said the suspect was the father of the 6-month-old girl who police said Halfacre had taken from the slaying scene.

The initial police investigation after officers responding to a report of a woman being shot around 8:15 p.m. Saturday found the baby's mother near the home, McCartt said. The woman, who had been shot in the back, directed police to the home, telling them other victims were inside. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Randal Taylor said Monday that the shooting came shortly after another one in which a 7-year-old boy was abducted but later found unharmed. That shooting also involved domestic violence, he said, and left a woman dead.

“We are grateful that the missing children were located safe after being taken from the homes after heinous crimes," Taylor said, stressing that public resources are available to help resolve domestic disputes before they turn violent.

“But we must speak up and request help before we get to this point."

