Police in West Virginia capital city shoot, wound Black man

The video shows at least two officers begin to point their firearms at Dickerson as he faces them on the street. “I told y'all the last time to kill me,” he yells at the officers, then turns around and walks down the street, saying "I didn't do nothing wrong."

More police cars drive up as he backs away. About two minutes after the start of the footage, more than half a dozen officers surround Dickerson on an empty grassy lot. Dickerson says on video that he is going home when he turns around to face officers and motions toward one of them. At that moment he was shot, gunfire ringing out.

“As the officer with the Taser begins to close distance to deploy the Taser, you will see Mr. Dickerson take an aggressive stance,” Hunt said. “When he takes a lunging movement toward our police officers, two officers fire.”

Footage shows Dickerson fall to ground. Officers immediately place him on his stomach and attend to the bloody wound on his upper leg as he cries in pain. Hunt said medical services arrived within two minutes.

Hunt said not all officers in the department are issued Tasers. He added that the pandemic decreased the opportunity to give officers the required training to carry a Taser.

Body camera footage from more than one officer was shown at the news conference, but the clips weren't released otherwise.

