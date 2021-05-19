Police: Illinois officer and suspect die in shootout

Cobb said Oberheim joined the police force in Champaign, a city of about 85,000 roughly 125 miles (201 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, in September 2008. Before that, he spent seven years on Decatur's police force.

“His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed,” the chief said.

Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said in a statement that Oberheim had four daughters, including three who attend the district's schools, and that he was very involved in their lives.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Zimmerman said.

The News-Gazette reported that the shootout happened days after Cobb said he feared that a shooting involving police could happen because the city is dealing with an increase in gun violence.

Oberheim is the third Champaign police officer to be killed in the line of duty. The other two were killed in 1913 and 1967, the newspaper reported.

The Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from Urbana police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department, Champaign police said.

