Police: Illinois brothers say mother, sister buried in yard

As police treated that man, he told officers his mother and sister had also lived with them but that they had died, and that he and his brother had buried them in the backyard.

“Where are they? He indicated they were buried in the backyard, he said: ‘Oh they got sick, they died and we just buried them in the backyard,’” Herion told WLS-TV.

The brothers said their mother was in her 70s when she died in 2019, and that their 44-year-old sister had hit her head and died in the past year, police said.

The brothers told police they had buried the bodies in the backyard due to fears of COVID-19 and to avoid paying the funeral costs.

The state of Illinois has no record of those deaths, WLS-TV reported.

The brothers also said their father died in 2012 and he was cremated.

The men were taken to a hospital for physical and mental evaluation, but have not been placed under arrest, police said.

