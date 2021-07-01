Police ID man who they say shot Atlanta officer in the face

ATLANTA (AP) — State law officers on Thursday identified the man who they say opened fire on two Atlanta police officers, hitting one of them in the face and shoulder, when their elevator opened in an apartment building where they were responding to a previous shooting.

Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, of Atlanta was killed when the officers returned fire Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Midtown area in an attack the city's mayor described as an ambush on the officers.

The wounded officer remained in stable condition at a hospital, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said in an update Thursday.

“He's in better spirits even today," Bryant said Thursday.

When the chief visited with the officer Wednesday, he was sedated but able to speak with him and others. The officer has been on the force for about two years, Bryant said. His name wasn't immediately released, but was expected to be later Thursday.

On Thursday, Bryant said the wounded officer was shot twice — once in the face and also in the shoulder.