Police ID driver who rammed bike riders during Arizona race

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a weekend race in an Arizona mountain town, critically injuring several riders, as a resident of a nearby community.

Shawn Michael Chock, 35, of White Mountain Lakes, fled the crash Saturday in Show Low and was shot by police as they chased him, said Kristine Sleighter, a police spokeswoman. Chock is still hospitalized in stable condition and has not been charged.

He is accused of speeding his truck into bike racers gathered just before 7:30 a.m. for the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluff race, which had drawn hundreds of participants to the town about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. Witnesses described seeing the bodies of cyclists flying left and right.

Tony Quinones, a cyclist who saw the crash, said some riders wondered at first whether the driver of the truck had fallen asleep at the wheel. But Quinones said he saw the man speed toward the cyclists.

“He went right at us,” Quinones said.

Authorities were trying to determine a motive for the crash.