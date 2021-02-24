Police grilled South Dakota AG on phone use before crash

Ravnsborg insisted he wasn’t looking at his phone at the moment his car struck and killed Boever. Ravnsborg appeared distressed as he heard how the impact with Boever's body had left an imprint on the car hood and smashed the windshield.

“I never saw him,” he told the investigators. “I never saw him.”

The detectives pressed Ravnsborg on whether he was distracted when he hit Boever. They confronted him with phone records, telling him they showed he had logged into his Yahoo email account and accessed a news website minutes before he called 911 to report the crash.

“So when we look at that, our concern is everything we are seeing here is it’s appearing you were on your phone reading political stuff at the time," the detective told Ravnsborg, adding, “People make mistakes.”

They pointed out that he had previously been called out for using Twitter while driving in the Black Hills, but Ravnsborg insisted that he had set the phone down before he hit Boever.