Police: Fingerprint led them to 2003 Georgia murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police detectives said a fingerprint match more than 15 years after a killing led them to arrest a man in January in South Carolina for a 2003 killing.

A judge on Friday declined to set bail for Alvin Barfield, 46, refusing arguments from the defense that Barfield, who's charged with murder, was not a flight risk due to his cooperation with detectives.

Columbus cold-case investigator Stuart Carter testified Friday that he was assigned to investigate the 2003 death of Albert Carter Woolfolk. The Ledger-Enquirer reports the 45-year-old was found stabbed more than 20 times and strangled in his home, apparently after leaving a bar with three men around midnight.

Investigators noted that a big-screen TV, an unusual luxury item in 2003, was missing. Police found the cable box that had been atop it upside-down on the floor of a sun room, Carter said. From that box, police lifted a fingerprint and found that it matched neither Woolfolk nor anyone in his family.

Carter said he asked a crime scene technician to run the fingerprints through an FBI database in August, matching to prints taken from Barfield after an unrelated arrest.